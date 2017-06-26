Virgie Irene Beeson went to be with our Lord and Savior on June 20, 2017 at the age of 101.

She was born August 11, 1915 in Atkins, Arkansas to George and Ethel Darter. She was the oldest of four children, brothers Henry Darter (Atkins, AK) and LB Darter (Van Buren, AK), and sister Georgia Nell (formally of Atkins, AK now in Visalia, CA).

She married Ed Beeson on November 4, 1933 and they had 3 children. They moved to Oakland, CA during WWII to work in the shipyards, then to Santa Paula, CA where they raised their children, Wayne (Wanda) Beeson, Sue (Larry Garrick), and Barbara Beeson. They resided there for 50 years and were active members of the First Southern Baptist Church of Santa Paula.

Virgie enjoyed gardening, cooking, bowling, quilting, teaching Sunday School, and being with her grandchildren: Jerry (Holly) Beeson, Bobby (Joanne) Garrick, Darla (Fred) Prewett, Dennis (Marie) Beeson, Donna (John) Ontiveros, Renee (Billy John) Grossini, Trisha (Jesse) Segura, and Nicole Costa.

To be closer to their daughter and grandchildren, Virgie and her husband moved to Santa Maria in 1998. There they got to spend time with the great-grandchildren: Jennifer, Melissa, Tyrell, Kayla, Shannon, Destiny, Lilly, Serena, Dominique, Alex, Ricky, and Cooper.

Grammy lived a long and wonderful life, she will be missed by those who loved and cared for her. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ed, son, Wayne, daughter, Barbara, brother, Henry and son in law, Larry. A graveside service will be held, June 30th 2017 at 11:00 am at the Santa Paula Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Dignity Hospice, or your favorite charity or local church. We would like to thank all the nurses and caregivers at Dignity Hospice for everything they did for our Grammy and our family.