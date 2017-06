Rice-broccoli casserole

Ingredients:

2 c cooked rice

4 oz cheese whiz

1 small can pet milk

1 can cream of chicken soup

3 Tbs oleo

1 pkg frozen

chopped broccoli

1 small onion

While rice is hot add cheese whiz. Let melt. Add milk and soup. Sauté broccoli and onion in oleo. Mix together broccoli and rice mixture. Cook in casserole for 30 minutes at 300. Cover dish.

Submitted by Bertha Martin from the Favorite Recipes From the Dover United Methodist Women Cookbook