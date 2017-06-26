Patsy Farney, 71, of Atkins, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2017, at the Arkansas Hospice River Valley Home in Russellville.

She was born Feb. 13, 1946, daughter of the late Thomas Earl and Charlsteen Oglesby Ryals.

Patsy loved her children beyond measure. At the end of her life, she gave her heart to the Lord. She wished she would have known sooner, so she could have shared his love more. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Billie Ann Randell and Earlene Ryals; sister-in-law, Bettye Ryals; and two aunts, Mickey Moss and Nell Walker.

She is survived by two daughters, Brittney Slusher and Ashley Farney; two granddaughters, Jasmin Slusher and Chelbie Slusher; brother, Raymond Ryals; aunt, Wilna Millwood; two nieces, Rayla and husband Robert Hearne, and Terry Randall; two nephews, Brian Ryals and wife Tracy, and Bob Randall and wife Beth; and numerous other family and friends.

A family conducted memorial service will be held 4:00 p.m., Thursday, July 6, at Atkins Assembly of God Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lemley Funeral Service of Atkins.

Online obituary and condolences are available at www.lemleyfuneral.com