Mr. and Mrs. Mark W. Murdoch of Atkins announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Moira Elaine Murdoch to Judd Thomas Moore, also of Atkins.

Mr. Moore is the son of Mr. And Mrs. Harold R. Brown of Jerusalem and Mr. James Thomas Moore of Atkins. The nuptials are planned for Dec. 17 with a private ceremony in Hot Springs at Garvan Woodland Gardens with the reception to follow in the Crystal Ballroom at the Arlington Hotel and Resort.

Miss Murdoch’s maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Van A. Tyson of Atkins. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Gary Murdoch of Atkins. She is the great granddaughter of Mrs. Van Tyson, also of Atkins. Mr. Moore’s maternal grandparents are Nancy and the late Jimmie DuVall; and Bob and Phyllis Blackshire. Paternal grandparents are Mrs. Linda Lewis of Atkins and the late Roy Lewis; and James and Betty Moore of Blackwell.