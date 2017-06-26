Jalia Batson Lingle, 73, of Russellville died Monday, June 26, 2017, at her home.

She was born January 21, 1944, in Russellville to Calvin Stirman and Evelyn Jo Bailey Batson.Jaygee.

She was fondly remembered by family and friends, was past president and life member of Russellville Junior Auxiliary and co-owner of Lingle Manufacturing. She loved spending time with her family and never met a stranger.

The funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday June 28, 2017, at the Shinn Chapel. Burial will be in Rest Haven Memorial Park and under the direction of Shinn Funeral Service of Russellville.

Memorials can be made to American Cancer Society: Judy Murphy, 126 Lakeview Circle, Russellville, Arkansas 72802 or the American Heart Association, Post Office Box 1653, Topeka, Kansas 66601-1653.

Honorary pallbearers will be Atkins High School Class of 1962 and the members of The Supper Club.

The online obituary and guestbook are available at www.shinnfuneral.com.