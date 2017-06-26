Ethel Mae Athey, 84, of Russellville, died Thursday, June 22, 2017, at UAMS in Little Rock.

She was born Nov. 7, 1932, in Pope County, to Harmon and Euna Laffon Lemley.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a son, Richard Alon Athey.

Survivors include her husband, Alon G. Athey; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Brooks and Genie Lemley, and George and Mary Lemley; a sister, Anita Utley; a grandson, Jackson Reese Athey; and a great-grandchild, Skyler Athey.

Memorial services were Saturday at Central Presbyterian Church. Burial was private at Rock Springs Cemetery, under the direction of Shinn Funeral Service of Russellville.

The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall. Memorials may be made to Central Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 400 West Main Street, Russellville, AR 72801.

