Chicken casserole

Ingredients

1 can Ro-tel tomatoes

1 can cream of chicken soup

½ LB Velveeta cheese

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 large pkg Doritos

1 med onion chopped

2 or 3 lbs chicken

Heat tomatoes and soups together. Cook onion in small amount of butter. Crush one-half of the Doritos and place in bottom of casserole dish. Add chicken, which has been cooked and boned, and 1 cup of broth and onion to soup mixture. Sprinkle the other half of Doritos over top and cover with the Velveeta sliced. Heat in moderate oven, 350, until cheese melted.

Submitted by Sis Stewart from the Favorite Recipes From the Dover United Methodist Women Cookbook