Pope County’s, Bethany Wells of Atkins participated in the 44th annual Arkansas Farm Bureau Teen Challenge Camp held June 19-22 at the C.A. Vines Arkansas 4-H Center near Ferndale.

During the week, students went through the 4-H ExCel program, attended leadership training and safety courses, learned about Arkansas agriculture and enjoyed recreational activities that included a high-ropes course, a climbing wall, fishing, canoeing and more.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private farm and rural advocacy organization of more than 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

For more information contact Keith Sutton by phone at: 501.228.1274 or email at: keith.sutton@arfb.com