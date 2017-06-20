The Ozark Folk Center State Park is offering a camp, July 17-21, There are a limited number of students that can attend the camp. The camp will be 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday, with a special parents program on Friday afternoon.

The cost of the camp is $65 per child per week.

Pre-registration deadline date of July 10.

“You’ll be able to make things like a pinch pot, felted beads or your own pasta lunch,” said Park Interpreter and Day Camp Leader, Mary Gillihan. “There’s afternoon swimming every Monday-Thursday too. There is also a day in the Ozark-St. Francis National Forest with creek adventures and rock finding.

Scholarships are available. If you are interested in signing up for the camp, you can visit the park, go to www.ozarkfolkcenter.com or call the Ozark Folk Center State Park at 870-269-3851.