Donors who give blood with Arkansas Blood Institute will not only help save the lives of local patients, but they’ll get a free pass to make a splash at Magic Springs, Arkansas’ only Theme and Water Park.

Healthy adults, age 16 and older, can give blood at one of the following drives: Thursday, June 22, at Dardanelle Nursing and Rehab Center, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those who donate will also receive a trendy t-shirt featuring the majestic bison.

Donors are urged to give during Arkansas Blood Institute’s “Keep It Local” campaign to help ensure that area hospitals are stocked with the blood patients need during critical summer months.

“Families get busy with vacations and activities during the summer, but the need for blood is constant,” said Danny Cervantes, Donor Recruitment Manager of Arkansas Blood Institute. “Giving just an hour of your time this summer will make a life-saving difference for someone in our community.”

As the region’s preferred blood provider, Arkansas Blood Institute relies solely on volunteer blood donors to meet the needs of patients at more than 30 hospitals and medical facilities statewide. Those with negative blood types are especially urged to give. Blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.

If donors opt not to take the t-shirt, funds will be donated to Global Blood Fund, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization helping secure supplies and bloodmobiles for blood centers in developing countries.

Appointments to give blood are not required but can be made by visiting arkbi.org or calling (877) 340-8777.

Magic Springs ticket is good for one admission during normal business hours May through October, 2017. No cash value. Visit magicsprings.com for additional discounts.

**16 year olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17 year olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18+ year olds must weigh at least 110 pounds