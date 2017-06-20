Please add the following to your community calendar:

Events for Thursday, June 29.

Prescription Drug Take Back:Beginning at 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. authorities will be collecting prescription medicines, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, pet medicines, medicated ointments and lotions, inhalers, liquid medicines in glass or leak-proof containers and medicine samples.

Pope County Senior Activity Center Prescription drug take back partner: Sheriff Shane Jones Senior

Scams and Identity Theft Prevention Presentation: Beginning at 11 a.m. at the Pope County Senior Activity Center seniors and older adults can learn about common scams that target them, along with way to spot and prevent identity theft.