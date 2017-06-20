The West Central River Valley Community band is currently accepting new and returning players to perform at the Russellville July 4 fireworks celebration at Old Post Park in Russellville.

The band will have three rehearsals to prepare for this concert: Tuesday, June 13; Thursday, June 22; and Thursday, June 29; all at 7 pm at Arkansas Center for Music Education located at 502 Tyler Road in Russellville.

Musicians must be upper Jr high level to advanced. The concert will begin at 8 p.m. and last until the fireworks begin.

Practice music is available for pickup.

To sign up, make arrangements to pick up practice music, or for more information email: info@ac-me.org or call 479-264-9107.

Children’s Musical Theater Auditions Arkansas Center for Music Education will be conducting auditions for the Children’s Musical Theater program’s summer musical, ͞The Emperor’s New Clothes. The program is open to boys and girls age 7-15.

The audition schedule is as follows:

Thursday, June 15 at 6 p.m.

Monday, June 19 at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 20 at 6 p.m.

All auditions and rehearsals will be held at Arkansas Center for Music Education located at 502 Tyler Road in Russellville. Rehearsals will begin Thursday, June 22, from 5-7 pm, and continue each Tuesday and Thursday to performance.

Performances are scheduled for July 28 & 29. To sign up for an audition or for more information, email info@ac-me.org or call 479-264-9107.