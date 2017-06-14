Rickey Jay Bewley, 62, of Russellville, passed away Saturday, June 10, 2017, at his home. He was born October 5, 1955, in Arizona, son of John Ellis Bewley, Jr. and Johnnie Mae Henderson Mearns.

He was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his mother and step-father, Sonny Mears; son, Charles Bewley; daughter, Shelly and husband Mark Beck; 3 grandchildren, Audrey Bewley, Justin Foshee, and Braxton Andrews; siblings, Luann Innis, Patricia Stubberfield, Timothy Bewley and wife Rhonda, Teddy Bewley and Jackie Pare, Claborn Henderson and wife Kim, and Greg Henderson; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Graveside service and burial is 2:00 PM, Wednesday, June 14, at Shiloh Cemetery north of Atkins with Rev. Roy Cain officiating under the direction of Lemley Funeral Service of Atkins. Visitation is from 6:00-8:00 PM, Tuesday, at Lemley Chapel.

Pallbearers are Charles Bewley, Timothy Bewley, Seth Donahou, Teddy Bewley, Jason Chamblain, Skyler Bewley, Mark Beck, and Walter Harlen.

Online obituary and condolences are available at www.lemleyfuneral.com