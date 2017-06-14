Ralph Roosevelt “Bam Bam” Heavner, Jr., 50, of Byhalia, Miss., passed away Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Van, Texas.

He was born June 10, 1966, in Charlotte, NC, son of the late Ralph Roosevelt Heavner, Sr., and Julie Rainey Hill.

He is survived by a brother, James “Bull” Heavner.

Funeral services were Friday at Mt. Judea Church with Rev. Thomas McCoy officiating. Burial was in Carver Cemetery under the direction of Lemley Funeral Service of Atkins.

