Pearl Bottoms, 97, of Russellville, passed away, Sunday, June 4, 2017, at Stella Manor Nursing Center.

She was born June 8, 1919 in Kiowa, Okla., to Alvin and Lilly Mae (Ray) Murphree.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Buck Bottoms; and two sons, Mickey Bottoms and Michael Bottoms.

She is survived by her son, Rock Bottoms and wife, Gail of Russellville; four grandchildren, Mark Bottoms of Huntington Beach, Calif., David Bottoms and wife, Julie of Whitewright, Texas, Scott Bottoms and wife, Laura of Loveland, Colo., Chris Bottoms and wife, Amber of Portland, Ore.; and seven great-grandchildren.

Rock and Gail would like to thank the staff of Stella Manor Nursing and Rehab and also Arkansas Hospice, for their excellent care and support.

The family will have a private burial in Bottoms Cemetery in Heavener, Okla.

Arrangements are under the direction of Russellville Family Funeral.

