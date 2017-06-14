Iladene McAnulty, 84, of Russellville, died Friday, June 9, 2017, at Dardanelle Nursing Center.

She was born Aug. 25, 1932, in Clarksville to Jess Frank and Mary Edna Dalton Boen.

She was a member of the First Assembly of God in Russellville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Dane McAnulty; three brothers, Zane Hudson, Leon Hudson, and Lavon Boen; and a sister, Robbie Moore.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Gerald E. McAnulty; two sons and daughters-in-law, Zane and Mary McAnulty of Phenix City, Ala. and Dale and Neletta McAnulty of Dardanelle; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were Tuesday, at the Shinn Chapel and burial was in Bowden Cemetery on Crow Mountain and under the direction of Shinn Funeral Service of Russellville.

