Glenna McCurrie Shoop, 82, of Russellville, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2017.

She was born Jan. 8, 1935, in Gumlog to Elggy McCurrie and Lillie McCurrie.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Odell and Tonno McCurrie; sisters, Chloe Long and Nina Watkins; and a great-granddaughter, Haley Crail.

Glenna is survived by her husband of 63 years, Derrell Shoop; three sons, Wilford Shoop, Ricky Shoop and Jeffery Shoop; one brother, Jimmy McCurrie; two sisters, Leora Richardson and Trella Kendrick; one grandson, Glen Shoop; one granddaughter, Carrie Dickey; four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were Thursday at Shiloh Cemetery in Atkins under the direction of Russellville Family Funeral.

Online guestbook and obituary are available at www.russellvillefamilyfuneral.com.