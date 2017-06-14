Glen K. Ingram, 71, of Dover, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at Arkansas Hospice River Valley Home. He was born Jan. 19, 1946.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Bill Boyd, Hershel Ingram, John Ingram, Danny Ingram and Carrol Ingram; and a sister, Melba Dotson.

Survivors include his wife, Belva Ingram; son and daughter-in-law, David and Nicol Ingram; two step-daughters, Tammie and Donnie Byrum and Vickie Poynter; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Sue and Joe Deavours, Linda and Archie Ward, Becky and Jack Freeman and Peggy and Rev. Dean Caldwell; three grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.

Funeral services were Saturday at North New Hope Assembly of God. Burial was in North New Hope Cemetery under the direction of Shinn Funeral Service of Russellville.

