Gladys Jackson, 84, of Atkins, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by friends and family, Saturday, June 10, 2017, at the Atkins Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Sh e was born July 22, 1932, in Leander, Texas, daughter of the late Edgar George and Ludie Elizabeth Cantrell Cox. She was a faithful wife, loving mother, and an immersed believer of Jesus.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Jackson; daughter, Betty Blackwell; brother, J.C. Cox; and a sister, Arlene Johannessen.

She is survived by two sons, Johnny Jackson and wife, Dorothy, of Atkins, and James Jackson and wife, Debbie, of Russellville; two daughters, Linda and husband, John Joplin, of Greenwood, and Jo and husband, Carl Moorehead, of Conway; son-in-law, Junior Blackwell; nine grandchildren, Barbara Jackson, Steven Jackson, Tina Rehm, Karen Payton, Jason Wilson, Eric Blackwell, Jennifer Shure, Jeremy Joplin, and Jessica Moorehead; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services are 11 a.m., Saturday, June 17, at Lemley Chapel with Ben Shure and Sister Mary Chronister officiating. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., one hour prior to services. A private burial will be held at a later date.

Honorary pallbearers are the nurses and staff of Atkins Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, whom the family wishes to thank for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her honor may be made to Sweet Home Free Will Baptist Church, P.O. Box 141, Atkins, AR, 72823.

