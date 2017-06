Dulcia M. Steele Smith, 96, passed away May 19, 2017 in Russellville.

She was born on Aug. 12, 1920, in Mississippi County to John and Della Steele.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2017, at 1 p.m. at Pottsville United Methodist Church in Pottsville, under the direction of Russellville Family Funeral.

Online guestbook and obituary are available at www.russellvillefamilyfuneral.com