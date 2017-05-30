The 2017 Arkansas Tech University Summer Culinary Institute for Girls is scheduled for June 5-9 at Chambers Cafeteria in Russellville.

Cost for the camp is $75 per person, which includes a chef coat for each participant. Online registration and more information is available at http://www.atucampsandconferences.com/culinary-camp.cfm through the registration deadline of Friday, May 26.

The ATU Summer Culinary Institute for Girls is open to females entering grades 9-12 in fall 2017.

Susan West, assistant professor of hospitality administration at ATU, said the institute will inform girls about all aspects of the hospitality industry. Topics will include entrepreneurship, nutrition, job readiness and more.

Female chefs from around Arkansas will serve as teachers and mentors during the camp.

Photographed: Cass Capen-Housley, instructor/event coordinator of parks, recreation and hospitality administration at Arkansas Tech University, instructs students during the 2016 ATU Summer Culinary Institute for Girls.